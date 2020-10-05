Burglar found hiding in closet in local home; resident escaped out a window

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers found a would-be burglar hiding in the closet of a North Waco home Monday morning after the resident escaped through a window and went to a neighbor’s house to call police.

The resident, who was in the house when the burglar broke in, called from the neighbor’s home at around 8:20 a.m. Monday to report the break-in at the home in the 2100 block of Ridgewood Drive, Officer Garen Bynum said.

The man whom officers found hiding in the closet had several items with him that belonged to the residents, Bynum said.

Trenton Smith, 32, was arrested and was taken to the McLennan County Jail.

He was held in the McLennan County Jail Monday evening in lieu of bonds totaling $25,000 charged with burglary of a habitation and resisting arrest.

Smith was indicted in April 2019 for heroin possession and in February 2019 for theft over $30,000, but less than $150,000, evading arrest and aggravated robbery after he was arrested on Dec. 19, 2018 on three outstanding warrants

Smith was one of two men wanted in connection with a break-in on Dec. 14, 2018 at the Dillard’s store in Waco’s Richland Mall, police said.

Officers spotted the two on the evening of Dec. 18, 2019 in East Waco.

The pair led officers on a chase through Lacy Lakeview and Bellmead before their vehicle crashed through a farmer’s fence at the intersection of Elk Rd. and Martindale Lane in the Axtell area.

The men fled into the woods.

One was arrested.

Smith surrendered the next day.

