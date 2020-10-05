Advertisement

Cameron Park Zoo elephant dies unexpectedly, possibly after acute infection

One of the Cameron Park Zoo’s African elephants has died unexpectedly, possibly after an acute infection.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Tanya, one of the Cameron Park Zoo’s African elephants has died unexpectedly, possibly after an acute infection, zoo spokesman Duane McGregor said in a press release late Monday afternoon.

“Despite exhaustive efforts by the Zoo’s veterinarian and animal care staff to save her, she passed on Tuesday, September 29,” he said.

The 40-year-old elephant came to the Cameron Park Zoo from the Abilene Zoo in 2007.

“She was a favorite among the animal care staff due to her huge personality,” McGregor said.

"She was known for her unique ‘raspberry’ vocalization that she greeted her keepers with every morning. She loved playing with her large enrichment tire and giving “high fives” to anyone that would let her. She also loved playing her harmonica and painting.

A preliminary necropsy “showed a disease that severely affected the circulatory system and in turn the heart, lungs, and brain,” McGregor said.

The exact cause of death is pending a final necropsy report.

