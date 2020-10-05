CBP officers in Texas seize $46K in unreported currency

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $46,000 in unreported U.S. currency at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge last week.

Officials said a 20-year-old man from McAllen pulled into the port of entry in a Ford F-150 on his way to Mexico.

The driver was selected for an outbound inspection.

While conducting a physical and visual search of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered the hidden and undeclared currency totaling $46,085.

The CBP officers seized the money and the vehicle.

The man, who has not been identified, was handed over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations agents.

This seizure "is a testament to the diligence and sense of duty our officers have when carrying out outbound inspections,” said the local CBP port director.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.