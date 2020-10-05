Advertisement

CCISD: Class shows appreciation to custodial staff

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Some students in Copperas Cove made their janitorial staff feel extra special this year on Custodian’s Day.

Sheila Grantham, a teacher at Clements/Parsons Elementary School, had her class make special cards for the custodians at their school, according to officials at Copperas Covd ISD.

Grantham also gave them an apple pie, and her son, Carsyn, gave a special gift to his favorite custodian, officials said.

