CCISD: Class shows appreciation to custodial staff

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Some students in Copperas Cove made their janitorial staff feel extra special this year on Custodian’s Day.

Sheila Grantham, a teacher at Clements/Parsons Elementary School, had her class make special cards for the custodians at their school, according to officials at Copperas Covd ISD.

Grantham also gave them an apple pie, and her son, Carsyn, gave a special gift to his favorite custodian, officials said.

