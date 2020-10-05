COVID-19 claims another life in McLennan County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Another McLennan County resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died, health officials announced Monday afternoon.

The 92-year-old man was the 119th COVID-19 patient to die in the county.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District announced 172 additional confirmed cases of the virus Monday afternoon, of which 105 were from September.

