Advertisement

COVID-19 claims another life in McLennan County

Another McLennan County resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.
Another McLennan County resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.(KWQC)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Another McLennan County resident diagnosed with COVID-19 has died, health officials announced Monday afternoon.

The 92-year-old man was the 119th COVID-19 patient to die in the county.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District announced 172 additional confirmed cases of the virus Monday afternoon, of which 105 were from September.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

CDC again updates guidance on airborne transmission of coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The CDC says some reports indicate transmission after an infected person leaves an area can happen in enclosed, poorly ventilated spaces, but is rare.

Health

Free COIVID-19 surge testing begins Wednesday in McLennan County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Free COVID-19 testing will be available beginning Wednesday in McLennan County after the federal government allocated 40,000 cheek-swab tests to help slow the spread of the virus in the area.

Health

Local district offers telehealth COVID-19 testing option

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
One Central Texas school district is offering a telehealth option to parents whose children show symptoms of COVID-19.

Health

WHO: 10% of world’s people may have been infected with virus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization says its “best estimates” indicate that roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus.

Latest News

Health

Local middle school closes down after students, staff exposed to COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT
|
By Staff
A local middle school is closing its doors at 1 p.m. Friday after officials determined a number of students and employees were exposed to COVID-19.

Health

Number of COVID-19 cases, deaths, continue steady rise in McLennan County

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths from the virus continue to rise in McLennan County as reports of new cases in the other 15 counties in the region slow.

Health

Misinformation spikes as Trump confirms COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Tweets shared thousands of times claimed Democrats might have somehow intentionally infected the president with the coronavirus during the debates.

Health

Central Texas COVID-19 death toll rises to more than 300

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT
|
By Staff
More than 300 Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, nearly 21,000 cases have been confirmed in the region and more than 750,000 cases have been confirmed statewide, according to data released Thursday.

Health

Another Central Texas school district ditches remote instruction

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT
|
By Staff
A second Central Texas school district is notifying parents that it’s canceling remote instruction.

News

President Trump and First Lady test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:08 AM CDT
President Trump announces he and Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus after exposure to top aide.