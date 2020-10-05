Crash on Texas highway leaves woman, 2 children, man dead

RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) - A Rankin woman, her two children and a Midland man were killed in a crash on Saturday night.

The victims have been identified as Kristina McCrary, 30, Rylee Ramos, 9, Reece Ramos, 4 of Rankin, and Fabian Esquivel, 28, of Midland.

Yamilette Esquivel, 4, of Midland was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened Saturday on State Highway 349, about 18 miles north of Rankin.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Fabian Esquivel’s vehicle crossed the highway’s center stripe and crashed into McCrary’s vehicle head-on.

DPS says that Esquivel was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

Rankin ISD informed parents and classmates about the deaths in a Facebook post.

Dear Parents, It is with deep regret that we inform you about the recent loss of a community member and two Rankin ISD... Posted by Rankin Independent School District on Sunday, October 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.