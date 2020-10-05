Advertisement

First Full Week of October Is Going to be a Warm One for Us

& Tracking Delta Moving Towards the Gulf
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are in a quiet weather pattern this week so there won’t be many big changes in our days this week. We start with cool temperatures in the mornings (mid and upper 50s for the next few days), sunny days with light winds, and warm afternoons with highs jumping, starting tomorrow, into the upper 80s. Humidity shouldn’t be too bad for us either since we won’t have a strong southerly wind taking over, so this week is really going just be dry and pleasant!

We get even warmer heading into the weekend with the low 90s making a comeback. Morning temperatures may be a few degrees warmer too, into the low 60s. Thankfully the 90s stretch doesn’t last long. A cold front should come early next week and help to cool us back down into the 80s for next week! It could also help to bring in a small chance for rain Monday into Tuesday of next week. It’s not a great chance, but it will be there with our weather pattern shifting ever so slightly.

As far as rain chances go for this week, we may see our far eastern counties with a slim chance for rain on the outskirts of Delta’s path. We have Tropical Storm Delta, just shy of a Cat 1 hurricane this evening, that is projected to move to the southern US coastline by the end of the week. That will bring multiple inches of rain to our east. We are projected to be on the west and drier side of the storm but the track of Delta has been nudged to the west. That gives East Texas a small chance for some rain, picking up about a quarter of an inch or less for some in Texas.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Camille's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 27 minutes ago

National

Tropical Storm Delta joins Gamma in busy hurricane season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta was forecast to become a hurricane before hitting Cuba, and then intensify with winds around 100 mph before making landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast around Friday.

7 Day Forecast

October On The Calendar, September in The Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

National

Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (6,250 square miles) this year — more than double the previous record for the most land burned in a single year in the state.

Latest News

7 Day Forecast

Enjoy The Fall-Like Conditions Because Summer Is Making A Comeback

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Fall-Like Weather For Now.....And Then Summer Makes A Comeback

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT
Fall-Like Weather For Now.....And Then Summer Makes A Comeback

7 Day Forecast

Another Fall Day Ahead But Summer Highs Return Soon

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Another Fall-Like Day Ahead with Summer Highs Returning Soon

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
Another Fall-Like Day Ahead with Summer Highs Returning Soon

7 Day Forecast

Nice For Now But We Heat Up Again Pretty Soon!

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT
|
By Elliot Wilson
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Nice and Comfortable For Now But We Heat Up Again Pretty Soon!

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
Nice and Comfortable For Now But We Heat Up Again Pretty Soon!