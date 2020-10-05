First Full Week of October Is Going to be a Warm One for Us

We are in a quiet weather pattern this week so there won’t be many big changes in our days this week. We start with cool temperatures in the mornings (mid and upper 50s for the next few days), sunny days with light winds, and warm afternoons with highs jumping, starting tomorrow, into the upper 80s. Humidity shouldn’t be too bad for us either since we won’t have a strong southerly wind taking over, so this week is really going just be dry and pleasant!

We get even warmer heading into the weekend with the low 90s making a comeback. Morning temperatures may be a few degrees warmer too, into the low 60s. Thankfully the 90s stretch doesn’t last long. A cold front should come early next week and help to cool us back down into the 80s for next week! It could also help to bring in a small chance for rain Monday into Tuesday of next week. It’s not a great chance, but it will be there with our weather pattern shifting ever so slightly.

As far as rain chances go for this week, we may see our far eastern counties with a slim chance for rain on the outskirts of Delta’s path. We have Tropical Storm Delta, just shy of a Cat 1 hurricane this evening, that is projected to move to the southern US coastline by the end of the week. That will bring multiple inches of rain to our east. We are projected to be on the west and drier side of the storm but the track of Delta has been nudged to the west. That gives East Texas a small chance for some rain, picking up about a quarter of an inch or less for some in Texas.

