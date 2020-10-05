Advertisement

Free COIVID-19 surge testing begins Wednesday in McLennan County

Free COVID-19 testing will be available beginning Wednesday in McLennan County after the federal government allocated 40,000 cheek-swab tests to help slow the spread of the virus in the area.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available beginning Wednesday in McLennan County after the federal government allocated 40,000 cheek-swab tests to help slow the spread of the virus in the area.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Free COVID-19 testing will be available beginning Wednesday in McLennan County after the federal government allocated 40,000 cheek-swab tests to help slow the spread of the virus in the area.

“We have a strong desire to open our economy and ensure large and small business have the best opportunity to thrive,” McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said.

“By increased testing, we are sure to achieve that goal and still keep our citizens safe.”

Pre-registration is recommended and may be completed online or at any Waco library or at three Waco community centers.

Waco Transit will provide free rides to and from testing sites.

Drive-thru testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from Oct. 12 through Oct. 15 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Wednesday through Oct. 17 at the CSC building on the McLennan Community College campus.

Drive-thru testing will also be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the First Baptist Church at 307 Center St. in Lorena. Registration is required.

Walk-up testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from Saturday through Oct. 15 at the Waco Convention Center.

Walk-up testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 16, and Oct. 17 at the Cen-Texas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at 915 La Salle Ave.

Additional details are available online.

Health officials reported 77 additional cases of the virus over the weekend, raising the county’s total to 8,411.

The virus has claimed 118 lives in the county.

McLennan County accounts for close to 40% of all the confirmed cases and all the deaths in the 16-count region.

McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties were ordered to roll back business and restaurant capacity from 75% to 50% effective Sept. 27 after the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the Trauma Service Area to which they’re assigned rose to more than 15% of total hospitalizations.

About 13% of total hospitalizations Friday in the TSA were COVID-19 patients.

“Increasing access to testing across McLennan County is essential to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in this community,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.

