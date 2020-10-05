Advertisement

Hewitt: Mother starts petition against school bus mile radius rule

Every week, many Central Texas students walk to and from school, but one Midway ISD mother says her child isn’t safe.
Every week, many Central Texas students walk to and from school, but one Midway ISD mother says her child isn’t safe.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Every week, many Central Texas students walk to and from school, but one Midway ISD mother says her child isn’t safe.

Eight-year-old Aliza Ferrell lives less than two miles from Spring Valley elementary school in Hewitt. Due to that fact, she’s not allowed to ride the bus to school.

The district follows a state recommendation that anyone within two miles of their campus cannot ride the bus unless they live in a designated hazardous area.

Her mother, Taylor Hoosier, says she doesn’t understand why the path her daughter walks isn’t considered hazardous, especially with no sidewalk and construction underway.

“That’s a long way to walk,” she said.

“It’s can’t take her to school because I work. Within five miles of a home is where a child can get kidnapped. That’s my main concern, just anything could happen to her on her way home.”

The district say parents can fill out a complaint form with their school to ask for their child to ride the bus.

Hoosier says she’s struggled to get in touch with anyone.

“I just want some attention and help,” she said.

“Anything that can get her home safely.”

She created a petition calling for the removal of the rule. So far, it has more than 100 signatures.

She says her goal isn’t to sabotage the district, but to simply keep her daughter safe at all costs.

“This isn’t about confrontation,” she said.

“I have no ill will towards the district at all. I don’t want to start anything. I just want someone to call me or respond or figure out if we can work together.”

KWTX reached out to Midway ISD but have not received comment.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

CCISD: Car show benefits Fort Hood Area United Way

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
The third annual Motorcycle and Car Show benefiting the Fort Hood Area United Way was held Saturday in Copperas Cove.

Our Town

Waco: City asks for input ahead of police chief search

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Monday is the final day to help the City of Waco find its next Chief of Police.

Local

Proceeds from drive-in concert at local church benefit Restoration Gateway

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Katy Mendez
Friday night, hundreds of people grabbed their lawn chairs, and loaded up in their cars for a drive in concert.

News

Biden and Trump parades in Central Texas

Updated: 18 hours ago

Latest News

News

Crews respond to fire at local apartment complex

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
An apartment complex fire in Temple sent a firefighter to the hospital and left 8 people without a home Saturday.

News

Local Police make arrest for multiple vehicle burglaries

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT
Copperas Cove Police reported multiple arrest were made after multiple car burglaries in the Skyline Flats and Western Hills area.

News

Flag waving Trump supporters participate in local parade

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT
Approximately 40 vehicles gathered Saturday in Central Texas to show their support for President Trump.

News

Man, 36, charged with capital murder in shooting that left local woman, son dead

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT
|
By Staff
A 36-year-old man was in custody Friday evening charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of a local woman and her adult son.

News

Man whom local officer ‘drive-stunned’ treated for neck fracture

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT
A man whom a local officer “drive-stunned” in an incident now under police review was treated for a neck facture, although it’s not clear whether it was a result of the officer’s use of the Taser.

Health

Local middle school closes down after students, staff exposed to COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT
|
By Staff
A local middle school is closing its doors at 1 p.m. Friday after officials determined a number of students and employees were exposed to COVID-19.