Hewitt: Mother starts petition against school bus mile radius rule

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Every week, many Central Texas students walk to and from school, but one Midway ISD mother says her child isn’t safe.

Eight-year-old Aliza Ferrell lives less than two miles from Spring Valley elementary school in Hewitt. Due to that fact, she’s not allowed to ride the bus to school.

The district follows a state recommendation that anyone within two miles of their campus cannot ride the bus unless they live in a designated hazardous area.

Her mother, Taylor Hoosier, says she doesn’t understand why the path her daughter walks isn’t considered hazardous, especially with no sidewalk and construction underway.

“That’s a long way to walk,” she said.

“It’s can’t take her to school because I work. Within five miles of a home is where a child can get kidnapped. That’s my main concern, just anything could happen to her on her way home.”

The district say parents can fill out a complaint form with their school to ask for their child to ride the bus.

Hoosier says she’s struggled to get in touch with anyone.

“I just want some attention and help,” she said.

“Anything that can get her home safely.”

She created a petition calling for the removal of the rule. So far, it has more than 100 signatures.

She says her goal isn’t to sabotage the district, but to simply keep her daughter safe at all costs.

“This isn’t about confrontation,” she said.

“I have no ill will towards the district at all. I don’t want to start anything. I just want someone to call me or respond or figure out if we can work together.”

KWTX reached out to Midway ISD but have not received comment.

