It’s still ‘the economy stupid,’ local economist says, and maybe more so

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The state of the economy is a central issue in virtually every presidential campaign, but amid the pandemic it takes on a new urgency this fall.

“This year will likely be even more intense than usual, with the fallout from the pandemic causing millions of Americans to lose their jobs, their savings, and, in many instances, their businesses,” Waco economist M. Ray Perryman said in a report released Monday.

“The best candidate to deal with the situation will be the subject of strong opinions and disagreements. During elections, economics becomes ‘electionomics,’ with rhetoric often far overshadowing reality.”

The perceptions of voters regarding who will do a better job in managing the economy can sway elections, as happened in 1992, when campaign strategist James Carville coined the phrase “It’s the economy, stupid,” which helped shape the messaging that led to Bill Clinton’s victory, Perryman said.

But what does history show?

“Historical studies indicate that the economy typically grows at faster rates under Democratic presidents,” Perryman’s report says, and while the difference is not large, it is statistically significant.

But drawing any conclusions from the data is, at best, a complex undertaking, Perryman said.

"Most policy changes involve lag times, and current performance can be due to actions taken during prior administrations.

"Some presidents inherit structural problems, and others implement policies that only bear fruit down the road and it’s possible to stimulate the economy in the short term but cause long-term harm.

“I have been around long enough to witness all of these things,” Perryman noted, and “while bottom line is that trying to give a president substantial credit or blame for the economy is almost always oversimplifying.”

There is a limit to what a president can do to change economic patterns, Perryman noted.

Major initiatives, such as tax law changes or infrastructure overhauls, fall largely to Congress.

Perryman noted the president exerts influence and can issue executive orders in certain situations, but the range of those that can survive legal scrutiny is limited.

"Our analysis and that of several others estimate growth in overall output and jobs would be higher under the Biden plan than the Trump plan, although he went on to say that neither is defined with the precision necessary for a full assessment.

"Since neither party is likely to capture not only the presidency, but also the House and 60 votes in the Senate, such comparisons are of limited value.

Implementation of a full agenda would require control of the presidency, the House and the Senate.

“As I’ve often said, the economy was in basically good shape going into the pandemic, and, once the health crisis is adequately dealt with, we will see a return to sustainable growth, assuming that we keep the basic structure in place,” Perryman said.

"The path of the economy is ultimately determined by major global patterns in cost structures, demographics, technology, supply chains, and similar phenomena.

“These factors dwarf the significance of who sits in the White House,” he said,

“Nonetheless, the season of ‘electionomics’ is upon us.”

