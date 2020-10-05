Kitchen fires leading cause of house fires, injuries in the US

(KWTX) - It is Fire Prevention week and fire departments across the United States are reminding residents about ways to prevention fires tips on what to do should one ignite.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, kitchen fires are the number one cause of house fires and injuries in the United States.

The theme for the week is “Serving up Fire Safety from the Kitchen.”

Lt. Keith Guillory, Waco Fire Department said, you should never use water to put out a grease fire.

“That’s a natural reaction for people. When they see fire, they think water. When you have a grease fire on your hands, the water will agitate the grease fire and it will make it grow and it will ignite nearby combustibles,” he said.

Tip 1: He said the best way to put it out is to use the lid to the pot or a cookie sheet.

He also advised that people store their cookie sheets on top of the refrigerator.

This will make it easier to grab it if a grease fire breaks out.

When the fire is out, experts have said to cut off the heat source, move the pot away from the hot surface, and wait for it to cool off.

Tip 2: He said people should keep combustible and flammable materials away from the stove.

So, the dish towel or potholder that we normally hang on the oven door handle should not be there.

These items can easily burn.

Tip 3: Invest in a fire extinguisher. You can get those from a local home improvements store.

Tip 4: Never leave a fire unattended.

Tip 5: Keep the pets out of the kitchen.

They can contribute to starting fires in the kitchen.

Tip 6: Make sure you smoke alarm is working properly.

Batteries should be changed twice a year when the time changes.

Batteries with a 10-year life are available.

