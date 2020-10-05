Late-night crash claims life of Central Texas man
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 29-year-old Coryell County man died late Sunday night after his pickup truck left a rural highway and crashed into a tree.
Chaun Sirasang, who was living with his family near Mound, left his home headed toward a friend’s house late Sunday night but never arrived.
His mother began calling his cellphone after she got worried because she hadn’t heard from him, a family friend told KWTX.
Early Monday morning, deputies arrived at the home to tell her what happened.
“I knew right then there was something bad wrong,” the family friend said.
A sheriff’s office dispatcher confirmed there was a fatal accident, but would not provide any additional information.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville will handle the services, but arrangements haven’t yet been made.
