Late-night crash claims life of Central Texas man

A 29-year-old Coryell County man died late Sunday night after his pickup truck left a rural highway and crashed into a tree.
By Paul J. Gately
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 29-year-old Coryell County man died late Sunday night after his pickup truck left a rural highway and crashed into a tree.

Chaun Sirasang, who was living with his family near Mound, left his home headed toward a friend’s house late Sunday night but never arrived.

His mother began calling his cellphone after she got worried because she hadn’t heard from him, a family friend told KWTX.

Early Monday morning, deputies arrived at the home to tell her what happened.

“I knew right then there was something bad wrong,” the family friend said.

A sheriff’s office dispatcher confirmed there was a fatal accident, but would not provide any additional information.

Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville will handle the services, but arrangements haven’t yet been made.

