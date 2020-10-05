Let’s Mow! Lawn Mower racing restarts in Wortham

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After months of cancellations because COVID-19, sports have returned. All sports.

“I just focus on God, my family and racing lawn mowers,” said Teague resident, Dusty Newsom.

That’s the attitude of many at Camp Shayla.

“You know I tell you if you’re having a bad day come out here and it goes away,” explained Newsom.

Newsom discovered the track a little over a year ago. Jimmy and Donna Bennett are the owners who had the vision.

“Seeing all these people and everybody having fun is the greatest thing in the world to us. That’s what it is all about here,” said Jimmy Bennett.

Camp Shayla is named after the Bennett’s late daughter who died in a car accident at 16 years-old.

“I know she’d be thrilled and that’s why we push so hard because we miss her so much. She would be on a mower if she were here,” said Donna Bennett.

The track is now the home of the Lone Star Mower Racing Association, which crowns Texas state champions every year.

Blades are removed from the mowers and then engines are constructed to comply with guidelines set by the association..

Some mowers can reach 50 to 55 miles per hour. Slower mowers allow for kids like Dusty’s to start in the sport.

A full racing schedule can be found on the LSMRA website.

