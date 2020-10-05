Advertisement

Letter: Top deputies accuse Texas attorney general of crimes

Several top deputies of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have accused him of crimes including bribery and abuse of office in an internal letter saying they’ve reported the actions to law enforcement.
Several top deputies of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have accused him of crimes including bribery and abuse of office in an internal letter saying they’ve reported the actions to law enforcement.(Office of the Attorney General of Texas)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - Several top deputies of Texas' attorney general have accused him of crimes including bribery and abuse of office in an internal letter saying they’ve reported the actions to law enforcement.

In a brief letter, seven senior lawyers wrote that they reported Republican Ken Paxton for potentially breaking the law “in his official capacity as the current Attorney General of Texas.”

The letter was first reported by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV and obtained by The Associated Press.

Paxton’s office says, “The complaint filed against Attorney General Paxton was done to impede an ongoing investigation into criminal wrongdoing by public officials including employees of this office.”

“These allegations raise serious concerns. I will withhold further comment until the results of any investigation are complete,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

