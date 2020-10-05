Advertisement

Local district offers telehealth COVID-19 testing option

By Hannah Hall
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The Midway ISD is hoping to be another resource for parents through a new telehealth program.

Parents can sign up for the program and if their child goes to the nurse with symptoms, they can be seen by a doctor through the telehealth program.

Melissa Compton, a nurse at Midway Middle School, said the district wanted this program to be another resource for parents and teachers.

Compton said the program was something the district looked at carefully.

It’s in the process of training nurses.

Compton said parents sign up their children for the program online and connect their insurance, if they have insurance.

Once a student is signed up and permission is given, students can then be seen for a telehealth appointment and possibly get testing.

“If we have that student come in, and they are identified as having already given that consent, and they are showing anything of what we would consider symptoms of COVID, we have that huge list, we can always call the parent first and foremost…and say ‘hey, here’s what’s happening at school, this is what we’re seeing, we know that you’re part of this telehealth, and would you like us to go ahead and call the doctor in and do a visit,’” Compton said.

If the provider feels a test is necessary, Compton said they are then able to administer that to their students.

“The actual test itself is pretty simple, taking the extra precautions at every site, making sure we are protecting ourselves and our students and staff when we are doing the testing,” Compton said.

She added right now, they are looking at focusing the testing at the high school, which has the most students of any of the district’s schools.

