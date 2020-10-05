Advertisement

Local last minute voter registration information

Sample of a Texas Voter registration card in Texas
Sample of a Texas Voter registration card in Texas(State of Texas)
By Katy Mendez
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The last day to register to vote in Texas is Monday, October 5th.

Below are some resources to help you register to vote in our area.

The McLennan county elections office will be open Mondday until 5pm. Click here to get to its site.

The McLennan county Republican Party will be open until 7p.m. Monday evening for voter registration. They are located at 539 N Valley Mills Drive in Waco.

The McLennan county Democratic Party will be open until 5 p.m. tonight with a table set up outside its office located at 3221 Franklin Avenue Suite 307 in Waco.

The McLennan county Democratic Party will also be registering all voters, regardless of political affiliation at four local family medical centers from 1p.m.- 4p.m. Party officials could not immediately provide the exact locations of the medical centers.

There will also be an opportunity to register to vote tonight at the Klassy Glass bar, located at 723 Austin Avenue in Waco.

Lastly, you can visit votetexas.gov to change address or get yourself registered. It’s important to know that the voter registration must be turned in today or be post marked with the October 5, 2020 date.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Links

Aid for farmers and ranchers impacted by COVID-19 and hurricane Laura

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
2020 has been especially hard on farmers and ranchers in Texas, however, a federal program may help with some of the losses.

Our Town

Waco: City asks for input ahead of latest police chief search

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Monday is the final day to help the City of Waco find its next Chief of Police.

Links

COVID-19 in Central Texas county-by-county

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Latest COVID-19 case counts.

Links

Who’s hiring

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
KWTX is showcasing some of the jobs available in Central Texas

Latest News

Links

McLennan County COVID-19 deaths, chronological list

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT
Chronological list of McLennan County COVID-19 deaths.

Links

COVID-19 information, links and resources

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT
|
By Staff
We’ve compiled links to resources and included two interactive maps that you can use to track the spread of the new coronavirus.

Links

Bell County COVID-19 deaths, chronological list

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT
Bell County COVID-19 chronological death list.

Links

Hurricane Laura: How you can help

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT
Organizations and agencies are gearing up to help after Hurricane Laura roared ashore as a dangerous Category 4 storm near Cameron, La.

Links

08.24.20: Red Cross volunteers needed

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By Rissa Shaw
The local American Red Cross chapter has been activated to help with the storms threatening the Gulf Coast and volunteers are needed.

Links

Temple small business grant program

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT
|
By Alex Gibbs
The City of Temple has partnered with United Way and the Temple Chamber of Commerce to create a small business grant program in an effort to retain jobs and keep local businesses afloat.