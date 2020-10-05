Local last minute voter registration information

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The last day to register to vote in Texas is Monday, October 5th.

Below are some resources to help you register to vote in our area.

The McLennan county elections office will be open Mondday until 5pm. Click here to get to its site.

The McLennan county Republican Party will be open until 7p.m. Monday evening for voter registration. They are located at 539 N Valley Mills Drive in Waco.

The McLennan county Democratic Party will be open until 5 p.m. tonight with a table set up outside its office located at 3221 Franklin Avenue Suite 307 in Waco.

The McLennan county Democratic Party will also be registering all voters, regardless of political affiliation at four local family medical centers from 1p.m.- 4p.m. Party officials could not immediately provide the exact locations of the medical centers.

There will also be an opportunity to register to vote tonight at the Klassy Glass bar, located at 723 Austin Avenue in Waco.

Lastly, you can visit votetexas.gov to change address or get yourself registered. It’s important to know that the voter registration must be turned in today or be post marked with the October 5, 2020 date.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.