October On The Calendar, September in The Weather

A weak cold front moved through Central Texas late Sunday afternoon and although the temperature drop behind the front isn’t too noticeable, it’s helping to usher in some gorgeous weather for just one day. Morning temperatures range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s but we’ll all even out in the low-to-mid 70s by lunch time with upper 70s and low 80s expected for late-day highs. High pressure will gradually build into the atmosphere this week and that’ll help to keep rain out of the forecast through the entire work week and should warm high temperatures into the mid-to-upper 80s Tuesday through Friday. High pressure will be almost directly overhead this weekend and highs should warm into the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

There’s two tropical systems in tropics worth talking about. The first storm, Tropical Storm Gamma, is expected to meander over the southern Gulf of Mexico and the Bay of Campeche through the end of the week. Although Gamma will be over water, wind shear should help to weaken the system into a tropical depression by Friday. Tropical Depression 26, currently in the Caribbean Sea, is the one to watch for interests along the Central Gulf Coast. TD 26 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Delta later today or tonight. Future Tropical Storm Delta will enter into the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday as a category 1 hurricane (and will help to shear apart Tropical Storm Gamma) and should continue to strengthen into a category 2 or potentially a category 3 hurricane before making landfall this weekend along the Central Gulf Coast. Although there’s a fair amount of uncertainty in where Delta may make landfall, Delta is not expected to impact Texas at the current time. The most likely landfall location for Delta looks to be between New Orleans and Pensacola although that will be subject to change over the coming days.

