Police look for video after vehicle thefts, burglaries in local neighborhoods

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Police were looking for home security camera video Monday after a series of vehicle thefts and burglaries early Sunday in Woodway neighborhoods.

Two vehicles were stolen and eight others were burglarized between midnight and 3 a.m. Sunday in the East Fairway Road, Circlewood Drive, Bosque Boulevard and Sugar Creek Place areas of Woodway, police said in a Facebook post.

The stolen vehicles were unlocked, police said.

Investigators are asking residents to check to see if their security cameras recorded any video that might help them identify suspects.

WARNING: PLEASE LOCK YOUR VEHICLE DOORS AND SECURE YOUR BELONGINGS. Early this morning possibly between 12am and 3am,... Posted by Woodway Public Safety Department on Sunday, October 4, 2020

