Security camera catches backyard storage shed burglar in the act

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen investigators Monday released security camera images of a backyard storage shed burglar.

The man, who’s thin and was wearing a baseball hat, a tank top and shorts and appears to have a tattoo on his chest and right shoulder, was recorded by a security camera at around 1 a.m. on Sept. 22 in the 1100 block of Alta Vista Drive in Killeen.

The Killeen Police is asking for your help identifying suspects in a Burglary of a Building. On 09/22/20 around 1 AM,... Posted by Killeen Police Department on Monday, October 5, 2020

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

