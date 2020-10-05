Advertisement

Security camera catches backyard storage shed burglar in the act

Local investigators Monday released security camera images of a backyard storage shed burglar.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen investigators Monday released security camera images of a backyard storage shed burglar.

The man, who’s thin and was wearing a baseball hat, a tank top and shorts and appears to have a tattoo on his chest and right shoulder, was recorded by a security camera at around 1 a.m. on Sept. 22 in the 1100 block of Alta Vista Drive in Killeen.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

