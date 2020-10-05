Shots fired in 2 local neighborhoods; bullets struck house in one incident

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating two incidents involving gunfire in Waco neighborhoods in one of which bullets struck a house.

Just after midnight Friday morning a woman who lives in the 2200 block of Mitchell Avenue reported someone fired at her house.

Officers found shell casings and bullet holes in the house.

No one was injured.

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of North 10th Street and Colcord Avenue where they learned two males ran through the neighborhood, one firing at the other, Officer Garen Bynum said.

“Officers did locate evidence in the area that the crime had actually occurred, but were not able to locate either male involved in the incident,” he said.

