Team sheds light on man, girl buried here thousands of years ago

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A team of archaeologists and investigators has published a paper that adds great detail to the lives of a man and little girl who were buried in Bosque County thousands of years ago.

The report refers to the Horn Shelter, specifically Horn Shelter No. 2, which lies along a limestone cliff that overlooks the Brazos River in Bosque County.

Knowledgeable avocational archaeologist Al Redder began excavations in the south end of the shelter in 1966 and continued for 23 years.

What he eventually discovered was almost five meters of natural and cultural deposits, which preserved a record of human occupation spanning some 13,200 years, from at least Clovis times through the early twentieth century, the report says.

Then, on August 15, 1970, beneath approximately two meters of overburden, Redder discovered a human cranium.

Since then thousands of items have been recovered from the shelter and the new report is sciences way to "explore the forms and possible functions of a remarkable assemblage of items recovered primarily with the adult.

“As an opportunity to learn more about the lives of Paleoamericans, we explore the following questions: What do these items suggest about the recurring activities of this man? What insights can be gleaned from features of his anatomy that also bear on this subject?” the report asks.

Already accepted, the Horn Shelter double burial is the oldest burial ever discovered in North America and the cave where it was found, the shelter itself, is the longest continuously inhabited space on the continent, as well.

But as Douglas W. Owsley, Ph.D., and his collaborate Richard L. Jantz wrote in the report, entitled Kennewick Man: The Scientific Investigation of an Ancient American Skeleton, "The adult and juvenile were buried facing west, the direction of the setting sun, and the back wall of the shelter.

"They were placed in semi-flexed positions on their left sides, with their heads to the south and feet to the north.

“The girl rested directly behind the man, facing his back,” the report says.

Of the fifteen shelter burials discovered over the years across the country, the young female and adult male from Horn Shelter No. 2 are the only example of a double burial.

Owsley also points out "Neither individual shows evidence of trauma that could have caused death.

“What is clear is that the two individuals were buried at the same time with deliberate care.”

The issue Owsley investigates surrounds the things that researchers found along with the skeletons, by far most of them associated with the man.

The report outlines "The adult’s head rested on ten closely grouped items.

"Covering his face was a turtle carapace, only a small portion of which was recovered intact.

“Near the shell and his face were non-perforated badger claws and Swainson’s Hawk talons,” the report details.

“In the area of his head, neck, and chest were shell beads and four perforated coyote canine teeth, and beneath his pelvis was a relatively well-preserved turtle carapace that cradled an antler tool.”

The report continued that some of the shell beads recovered may have been associated with the girl and the only item assigned to her was an eyed bone needle, the tip of which was broken before burial.

The grave for the double burial from Horn Shelter No. 2 was dug nearly five and a half meters from the back wall, about midway between the shelter mouth and the rear wall, the report noted, and went on to say “Of the fifteen shelter burials, it is the only one located a significant distance from the rear or side walls of the shelter.”

The bones, themselves, told Owsley a great deal about how those tools might have been used, he wrote.

“The definition of upper extremity muscle attachments on both sides of the body show that this individual was performing actions of shoulder flexion and adduction, medial rotation of the arm, elbow flexion, wrist extension, forearm supination, as well as thumb flexion and abduction.”

In laymen’s terms, the man was using both his arms in very repetitive motions, perhaps drumming and that he very much used his hands.

Ultimately the Horn Shelter skeleton was compared to that of the Kennewick Man, the name generally given to skeletal remains of a prehistoric Paleoamerican man found on a bank of the Columbia River in Kennewick, Wash., on July 28, 1996.

It is one of the most complete ancient skeletons ever found and it dates to from 8,900 to 9,000 years old.

Kennewick Man, scientists accept, has the most genetic similarity among living peoples to Native Americans, including those in the Columbia River region where the skeleton was found.

The Horn Shelter man’s height of 164.5 centimeters (approximately 5 feet 5 inches) was about 7 centimeters (almost 3 inches) shorter than Kennewick Man, and he weighed four and a half kilograms, nearly 10 pounds less.

The Horn Shelter skeleton also is a few thousand years older.

What’s interesting is that the development of the forearm musculature is of special interest and strongly suggests that “the Horn Shelter male was preoccupied with activities other than hunting.”

"Recent study of the Horn Shelter double burial provides new insights into technological, social, and ideological practices of San Patrice people who lived along the Eastern Woodland and Southern Plains peripheries nearly 11,100 years ago.

“The form and placement of the grave, pairing of two individuals of different age, sex, and status, a marked disparity in their belongings, and anatomical attributes of the adult collectively lend themselves to a level of interpretation that is beyond the reach of most Paleoamerican research,” Owsley wrote.

The San Patrice heartland lies in Texas and Louisiana, with scattered populations reported over a wider area to the north and west.

“Located within this heartland is Horn Shelter No. 2, a prominent place on the banks of the Brazos River, the longest watercourse in Texas. This important corridor of travel, social interaction, and information flow connected the Gulf Coast and Southern Plains,” Owsley pointed out.

San Patrice projectile points are abundant on the Upper Texas coast and occur near the ancestral Brazos River headwaters.

“The Horn Shelter adult is the person most richly bestowed with funerary items in a comparative sample of early Holocene rock shelter burials,” Owsley wrote.

“Study of tools found near his head and neck suggests that he served as a medicine person, perhaps a shaman, who was engaged in healing and other ceremonial practices that involved body painting and incision.”

The term medicine person follows refers to individuals who treat the sick and cure diseases, but also serve in various capacities, depending on individual gifts, training, and lineage, as shamans, magicians, and/or divinators.

“To have an adequate idea of the social status of the medicine man we should bear in mind that in his person we find cumulated such professions and pursuits which in our society would correspond to those of the clergy, the educators, the philosophers and the historians, the members of the medical profession in its widest sense, i.e., physicians, surgeons, and chemists; and finally, to a certain degree, even to those of the politicians and the press,” Owsley wrote.

