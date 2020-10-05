Temple: Grant will help transform neighborhood park

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – An $111,000 Niagara Cares grant will be used to transform Prewitt Neighborhood Park in Temple into a nature-based play area, the city announced Monday.

Niagara Bottling is providing a total of $535,000 in funding for parks in four communities that are home to Niagara Bottling plants including Temple as well as Allentown, Pal, Mesa, Ariz., and Puyallup, Wash.

“We are so honored to receive this grant and strengthen our relationship with our community partners,” Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Beavers said.

“Niagara’s commitment to making our city a place where residents and their employees love to live is apparent and we look forward to the improvements at Prewitt.”WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

