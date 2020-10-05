Texas US attorney announces resignation

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) – John Bash, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas, announced Monday he’s resigning effective at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

“Last month I accepted an offer for a position in the private sector and informed the attorney general of my decision. I tendered formal letters of resignation to both the president and the attorney general this morning,” Bash said in a press release Monday.

President Donald Trump appointed Bash to the position in December 2017.

The Western District encompasses a large swath of the state stretching from Waco to San Antonio to Del Rio to El Paso.

Bash, 39, served as an assistant to the U.S. Solicitor General from 2012 to 2017 and as associate counsel to the president in 2017.

He’s a 2003 Harvard University graduate and received his law degree in 2006 from Harvard Law School. 6.

Attorney General William Barr has appointed Greg Sofer to succeed Bash.

Bash picked Sofer in 2018 to serve as his office’s Criminal Division chief.

Since early 2020 Sofer has served as counselor to the attorney general.

