Three die in partial collapse at Texas construction site
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - Three workers are dead after the partial collapse of a building under construction in Houston.
A fourth worker was taken to a hospital.
Crews were working to make sure the rest of the workers were accounted for.
The building is under construction at City Center on Town and Country Boulevard on the west side of the city.
