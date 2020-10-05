Three die in partial collapse at Texas construction site

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - Three workers are dead after the partial collapse of a building under construction in Houston.

A fourth worker was taken to a hospital.

@HoustonFire Dept. Technical Rescue Team is actively responding to a #buildingcollapse in West Houston. Three confirmed fatalities, one victim transported to nearby hospital in stable condition. HFD asks for thought and prayers for the victims and their family. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/goGiZ4Fnso — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 5, 2020

Crews were working to make sure the rest of the workers were accounted for.

The building is under construction at City Center on Town and Country Boulevard on the west side of the city.

