Two more local convenience stores robbed at gunpoint

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Police are investigating two more armed holdups at local convenience stores that may be linked.

Officers responded just after 9 p.m. Friday to Discount Tobacco Outlet in the 1900 block of Park Lake Drive after two men dressed in black entered the store, produced a handgun and demanded cash.

The men, who were both about 6 feet tall, escaped on foot.

Their descriptions match those of two men who earlier robbed a store on North 34th Street, Officer Garen Bynum said.

Two men with similar descriptions robbed J&M Food Mart at around 9 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Bosque Boulevard.

The men escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

