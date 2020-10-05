Advertisement

Waco: It’s going to be harder to leave the BU campus for the next few months

Getting off the Baylor University campus will be a little harder for the next few months as work continues on the expansion of Interstate 35 through Waco.
Getting off the Baylor University campus will be a little harder for the next few months as work continues on the expansion of Interstate 35 through Waco.(WILX)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Getting off the Baylor University campus will be a little harder for the next few months as work continues on the expansion of Interstate 35 through Waco.

South 4th Street will be closed at the southbound I-35 access road for waterline work and to prepare for highway construction until early 2021.

South 4th will be converted to a two-way street from just west of the frontage road to Clay Avenue and businesses on 4th Street will be accessible from the southbound frontage roads and other side streets while the work is underway.

To get downtown from campus, motorists were advised to use either University Parks Drive or South 6th Street.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Crash on Texas highway leaves woman, 2 children, man dead

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By KOSA
A two-vehicle crash on a Texas highway left a man and a woman and her two children dead.

Politics

It’s still ‘the economy stupid,’ local economist says, and maybe more so

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
The state of the economy is a central issue in virtually every presidential campaign, but amid the pandemic it takes on a new urgency this fall.

Health

Local district offers telehealth COVID-19 testing option

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Hall
One Central Texas school district is offering a telehealth option to parents whose children show symptoms of COVID-19.

News

Team sheds light on man, girl buried here thousands of years ago -

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paul
A team of archaeologists and investigators has published a paper that adds great detail to the lives of a man and little girl who were buried in Central Texas thousands of years ago.

State

Attempted carjacking near Texas hospital ends with baby dead, mother wounded

Updated: 1 hour ago
A baby is dead, his mother is injured and one person is in custody after an attempted carjacking over the weekend near a Texas hospital.

Latest News

News

Late-night crash claims life of Central Texas man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
A Central Texas man who set out late Sunday night to visit a friend died after his pickup veered off a rural highway and slammed into a tree.

News

Police look for video after vehicle thefts, burglaries in local neighborhoods

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police were looking for home security camera video Monday after a series of vehicle thefts and burglaries in local neighborhoods.

State

Arrest made after assault at Texas Buc-ee’s that went viral

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man who was arrested after an assault during an argument over President Donald Trump at a Texas Buc-ee’s that went viral was free on bond Monday.

News

Shots fired in 2 local neighborhoods; bullets struck house in one incident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police are investigating two incidents involving gunfire in local neighborhoods in one of which bullets struck a house.

News

Two more local convenience stores robbed at gunpoint

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police are investigating two more armed robberies at local convenience stores.