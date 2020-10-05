Waco: It’s going to be harder to leave the BU campus for the next few months

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Getting off the Baylor University campus will be a little harder for the next few months as work continues on the expansion of Interstate 35 through Waco.

South 4th Street will be closed at the southbound I-35 access road for waterline work and to prepare for highway construction until early 2021.

South 4th will be converted to a two-way street from just west of the frontage road to Clay Avenue and businesses on 4th Street will be accessible from the southbound frontage roads and other side streets while the work is underway.

To get downtown from campus, motorists were advised to use either University Parks Drive or South 6th Street.

