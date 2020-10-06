Advertisement

15K Viagra tablets from Turkey seized for violating FDA compliance

U.S. Customs and Border protection officer received 15,000 tablets of Viagra that violated FDA laws and could be dangerous to consumers.
By Katy Mendez
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 15,000 tablets of Viagra that “violated FDA laws and could be dangerous to consumers.”

The seizure happened in Chicago on October 4.

CBP said the shipment contained tablets that were marked and packaged as Viagra 100mg and varying brands of honey mixed with Sildenafil.

The package, mailed from Instanbul, Turkey, was headed to a residence in Michigan.

If the pills were real and approved by FDA, the estimated value would be more than $1-million, CBP said.

The pills were in violation because they were misbranded and were turned over to the FDA Office of Criminal Investigation for further investigation.

“Our Officers are dedicated to identifying and intercepting these types of shipments that could potentially harm our communities,” said Shane Campbell, Port Director-Chicago.

“Consumers do not realize the risk they are taking when using prescription drugs from other countries. These non-regulated drugs could cause health concerns or even death.”

