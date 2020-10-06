Biden supporters in local suburb receive threatening, profanity-filled letters

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) – Some residents of Robinson who have Biden yard signs have received threatening, profanity-filled letters.

“Just to let you in on a little secret, Robinson is and will always be a conservative town and has no room for (expletive) like you,” the letter reads.

Police said in a Facebook post they’re aware of the sign and are looking into federal and state statutes “to see who needs to be informed of this distasteful act.”

We wanted our community to know that we have been made aware of the politically motivated hate mail several of our... Posted by Robinson Police Department on Monday, October 5, 2020

