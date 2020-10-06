Bodies of local woman, son, found in vehicle after deadly shooting

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) – The bodies of a woman and her adult son were found in the back of a vehicle inside the garage of a home in Harker Heights after a deadly shooting, an arrest affidavit released Tuesday says.

Harker Heights officers found Gina David Kearney, 55 and her son Michael David, 35, just before midnight on Sept. 30 after someone told a Copperas Cove officer the home in the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive in Harker Heights needed to be checked.

Jerry Wayne Baker, 36, of Temple, was arrested on Oct. 2 in connection with the shooting.

A witness told officers she saw Baker “shoot Michael David multiple times and then heard additional shots being fired by the suspect in the room occupied by the victim Gina David Kearney,” the affidavit says.

Officers found a 9 mm shell casing, blood and bullets in the area of the home where Michael David was shot as well as in the room in which Gina Kearney was shot, the affidavit says.

Baker remains in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $2 million bond charged with capital murder.

