Advertisement

Border Patrol agents working I-35 in Texas find undocumented immigrants concealed in boxes

Border Patrol agents working at an I-35 checkpoint in South Texas found several undocumented immigrants concealed inside boxes.
Border Patrol agents working at an I-35 checkpoint in South Texas found several undocumented immigrants concealed inside boxes.(U.S. Border Patrol)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - Border Patrol agents assigned to an Interstate 35 checkpoint foiled a human smuggling operation after several undocumented immigrants were found hidden in cardboard boxes in a vehicle north of Laredo.

The incident happened on Oct. 3 when a commercial van approached the checkpoint.

A service canine alerted agents to the vehicle and it was sent to a secondary inspection where agents discovered several tape-sealed boxes in the van’s cargo area.

Agents found 13 individuals hidden inside several boxes.

The ambient temperature in the van was recorded at 95 degrees Fahrenheit. The undocumented immigrants did not require medical assistance, officials said.

The Border Patrol said the undocumented immigrants were from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, and Ecuador.

The driver of the rental vehicle carrying the immigrants, a U.S. citizen, is in custody but was not identified by authorities.

Officials said not a single one of the individuals was wearing personal protective equipment while concealed in the cardboard boxes.

“Despite the increase of COVID-19 infections among detainees, smugglers continue to endanger the people they exploit for profit,” said U.S. Border Patrol Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak.

“Once again, we have seen a criminal human smuggling case in which smugglers packed illegal aliens inside enclosed containers, this time boxes. These inhumane conditions are totally contrary to every practice that our country is following to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and puts our agents and community at risk of infection.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Motorcyclist injured in collision with car dies at local hospital

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A motorcyclist injured in a collision with a car died at a local hospital, police said Tuesday.

News

Thieves break into ATM at another local bank

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Police are investigating another in a series of ATM break-ins at local banks.

News

Biden supporters in local suburb receive threatening, profanity-filled letters

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Some residents of a local suburb who have Biden yard signs have received threatening, profanity-filled letters.

News

Charges mount against man found hiding in closet after break-in at local home

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The list of charges is growing against a would-be burglar whom officers found hiding in the closet of a local home after the resident escaped through a window and went to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: City wants to hear from the public in police chief search

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Waco officials are looking for input from residents as they search for the city’s next police chief.

News

Mystery of magical trash bins solved in small Central Texas town

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Teens in stolen car led local officer on chase that ended in crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two teenagers, one a minor, are facing a list of charges after leading a local police officer on a chase that ended when the stolen car in which they were riding hit a utility pole.

Politics

Biden to spend $6 million on Texas campaign ads; more than any Democrat in decades

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Samuels
The Biden ad buy as comes as The Lincoln Project, the group led by former Republican strategists working to defeat Trump, launched a $1 million digital ad campaign in the state.

Health

Texas governor has closed Texas bars twice; now he’s hinting he’ll reopen them again

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff and Juan Pablo Garnham
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has twice ordered bars to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but now he’s hinting he’ll reopen them again.

Politics

As Texas AG faces criminal allegations, agency must carry on with state’s business

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emma Platoff
Top officials in the Texas attorney general’s office accused their boss, a 1985 Baylor graduate, of bribery and abuse of power. He called them “rogue employees.” But the work has to go on.