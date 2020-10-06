Border Patrol agents working I-35 in Texas find undocumented immigrants concealed in boxes

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - Border Patrol agents assigned to an Interstate 35 checkpoint foiled a human smuggling operation after several undocumented immigrants were found hidden in cardboard boxes in a vehicle north of Laredo.

The incident happened on Oct. 3 when a commercial van approached the checkpoint.

A service canine alerted agents to the vehicle and it was sent to a secondary inspection where agents discovered several tape-sealed boxes in the van’s cargo area.

Agents found 13 individuals hidden inside several boxes.

The ambient temperature in the van was recorded at 95 degrees Fahrenheit. The undocumented immigrants did not require medical assistance, officials said.

The Border Patrol said the undocumented immigrants were from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, and Ecuador.

The driver of the rental vehicle carrying the immigrants, a U.S. citizen, is in custody but was not identified by authorities.

Officials said not a single one of the individuals was wearing personal protective equipment while concealed in the cardboard boxes.

“Despite the increase of COVID-19 infections among detainees, smugglers continue to endanger the people they exploit for profit,” said U.S. Border Patrol Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak.

“Once again, we have seen a criminal human smuggling case in which smugglers packed illegal aliens inside enclosed containers, this time boxes. These inhumane conditions are totally contrary to every practice that our country is following to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and puts our agents and community at risk of infection.”

