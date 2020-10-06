Business Growth Consultant – Temple/Killeen

About Gray:

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 87 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About KWTX-TV:

KWTX-TV News 10 is the dominant television station for the Waco-Temple-Killeen market in the Heart of Texas. The CBS, CW, Telemundo, and MeTV affiliate, KWTX is the leader in every local newscast. A state-of-the-art facility give team members the ability to showcase their award-winning content. A storm-chasing vehicle called the Weather Edge gives our crews a mobile weather lab to track severe weather.

The station’s most valuable resource is its people. KWTX is home to a dedicated group of team members, many of whom have called the station home for many years. Community service is engrained in the culture of KWTX. We take pride in being able to say that no other station does it better. In 2016, the station was honored with the NAB’s Service to America Award, recognizing the nation’s top local TV station for community service. The Texas Association of Broadcasters also honored KWTX with its highest award for public service, The Bonner McLain Award.

Fixer Upper’s Magnolia Silos have turned downtown Waco into a destination for travelers from around the country. The city is home to Baylor University, with one of the top athletic programs in the nation and beautiful McLane Stadium along the Brazos River. Space-X has a rocket testing facility, with some of the world’s most impressive technology in nearby McGregor. The market is also home to one of the largest U.S. Military installations in the world, Fort Hood. This region is ideally located in Central Texas, within a short drive of both the Dallas and Austin metro areas. KWTX has a stellar reputation as one of the premiere broadcasters in Texas and is looking for driven, dedicated people pursuing a career in broadcast-related fields, helping produce award-winning, compelling content while working in the community to help make life better for those we are entrusted to serve.

Job Summary:

KWTX News 10 is the dominant TV station in the market, due to the combined strength of KWTX, CBS, CW12, The Telemundo, MeTV and the web powerhouse KWTX.com. Our success is the result of extraordinary team members. We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!

KWTX News 10 and CW12 is seeking an enthusiastic, highly motivated Account Executive who can connect with clients and help them achieve their business objectives through effective TV and digital advertising. The ideal candidate will possess excellent communication skills, have an enthusiastic and outgoing personality, along with a drive to succeed. Most importantly - we are looking for a hard-working salesperson who wants to have FUN at work, make money and help local businesses grow.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Generate revenue for the station and meet monthly goals through effective outside sales techniques

Develop new business through selling commercial advertising time and other station products by reaching out to local businesses and other advertisers

Create and present advertising strategies and ideas for local businesses incorporating TV, online and digital mediums

Provide input on sales promotion ideas to sales management

Retain current business and develop new business contacts

Attain budgeted revenue goals through effective solicitations, promotions and service

Understand the business objectives and advertising strategies of clients and find ways to help them achieve their objectives through effective advertising

Requirements:

College degree preferred

Strong organizational, written and presentation skills

Proficient in Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Ability to build and maintain positive customer relationships

Competitive, persuasive, energetic and self-motivated traits

Ability to overcome objections

Outside media sales experience preferred

Enjoys a fast-paced environment with a desire to win

Professional appearance a must

Must have a valid driver’s license, good driving record and auto insurance

No phone calls please.

If you feel you’re qualified, want to work with a great group of people, please apply online at:

https://recruiting.ultipro.com/GRA1017GRYT/JobBoard/ae441110-89bd-444d-8ad2-b76c7b9db7a9/OpportunityDetail?opportunityId=30cb9ac2-0121-44d7-acc1-f67194da522b

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.