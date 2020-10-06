Central Texas man, 28, snared in online child sex sting

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man snared in an ongoing online child sex sting was arrested Tuesday in the 9100 block of Woodway Drive as he arrived expecting to meet up with a 16-year-old girl.

The meeting was arranged through a social media account, but the 16-year-old girl was actually a Woodway Public Safety Department investigator masquerading online as a teenager.

The two exchanged messages over the course of four days and then agreed to the meeting in Woodway.

Officers arrested Christopher Wayne Valmores, 28, of McGregor.

He was taken to the McLennan County Jail.

He’s facing a charge of online solicitation of a minor.

