Central Texas man charged with arson after fire destroys house

A 37-year-old Mexia man has been charged with arson after a weekend fire that destroyed a house.
A 37-year-old Mexia man has been charged with arson after a weekend fire that destroyed a house.(City of Mexia photo)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Rojoni Jamil Lacy, 37, of Mexia has been charged with arson after a weekend fire that destroyed a house.

The fire was reported just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday at 504 West Palestine St. in Mexia.

The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

No one was home when the fire started.

No injuries were reported.

“A Mexia Police Department investigator and the Mexia fire marshal were able to interview witnesses on scene and quickly determined that the fire had been deliberately set,” City Manager Eric Garretty said in a press release Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

