Delta Staying Away, But Still May Influence Our Weather

Hurricane Delta is set to make landfall tomorrow near Cancún, Mexico as a strong category 4 hurricane before turning toward the United States and likely making landfall in Louisiana Friday into Saturday. Delta should stay far enough away from Central Texas to have next to no impact on our weather, but Delta will be close enough to boost our temperatures this weekend. Temperatures don’t need any boost from Delta to climb above normal because warm temperatures are in the forecast today and through the remainder of the week. Highs today warm into the mid 80s (with maybe a few upper 80s west of I-35) before we warm up into the upper 80s tomorrow.

Temperatures Thursday and Friday should be a touch cooler with a few clouds as highs only reach the mid 80s. The small drop in temperatures is thanks to northeasterly winds returning as Delta makes its closest approach to Central Texas. Confidence is high that Delta will make landfall in the eastern half of Louisiana, but if Delta is able to make landfall closer to Texas, it’s not out of the realm of possibilities for a stray shower Friday near I-45. Otherwise, it’ll be a dry end to the week. Sinking air behind Delta this weekend should raise high temperatures into the low 90s Saturday before we return to the mid 90s Sunday. Sunday’s record high temperature of 97° should stay safe but it’ll be close! Thankfully, a cold front should sneak into the area Monday and Tuesday and while it likely won’t bring us any rain, it will drop temperatures into the mid 80s for much of next week.

