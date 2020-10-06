Advertisement

Floods in France, Italy swept bodies out of cemeteries

The grim job of searching for flood victims in Alpine villages and on nearby French and Italian coasts is now even more gruesome.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BREIL-SUR-ROYA, France (AP) - The grim job of searching for flood victims in Alpine villages and on nearby French and Italian coasts is now even more gruesome.

Along with storm casualties, authorities say corpses from cemeteries have also been found around the Mediterranean shore.

They were apparently swept down the mountain by violent rains.

A total of 12 deaths have been reported since the storm pounded France’s Alpes-Maritimes region and Italy’s northwestern regions of Liguria and Piedmont starting Friday.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said French rescuers were still searching Tuesday for 21 people missing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

