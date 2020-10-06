Fort Hood: Outdoor organization helps troops handle stress, focus on faith

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas veteran and others are giving active duty military members ways to handle their stress while focusing on faith.

Marine Corps veteran Rick Wolf started the Soul Survivor Outdoor organization in 2014, providing military men and women in several states with fun activities including skydiving, horseback riding, fishing, rock climbing and others, while also having conversations about faith and fellowship.

Wolf says with personal trials of life and war, every service member deserves a way to express their feelings and faith.

“Here’s a person that’s willing to lay their life down for their country,” he said.

“I guess I feel convicted, and so does everyone else involved in our organization, to deliver a life-giving message for those willing to pay the ultimate sacrifice.”

Wolf says his main goal is for the organization to have a chapter at every military installation.

More information can be found on the organization’s website.

