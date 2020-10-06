Hollywood Sign-style Trump letters removed from highway hillside

LOS ANGELES (CBS LOS ANGELES) - Commuters on the 405 Freeway were greeted with a surprise Tuesday morning – large letters spelling out “TRUMP” in the style of the Hollywood Sign.

The letters went up sometime overnight between Monday night and Tuesday morning on a hillside along the northbound 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass. Workers were on the scene to take down the unauthorized installation by 9 a.m., but not before a few commuters saw it as they zoomed by on the freeway.

Shawn Hugus tweeted at about 8:35 a.m. that the sign was just past Sunset Boulevard, but he didn’t take a picture because he didn’t want to get into an accident.

“The good news is that someone was climbing toward it, so I hope they’re pulling it down or covering it with red paint or blood, because he got like 200,000 people killed,” he said in a second tweet.

Los Angeles is famously liberal, but this is not the first time conservative street art has popped up and caused outrage.

A conservative street artist known as Sabo last year altered billboards for the Quentin Tarantino film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” so it would read “Once Upon A Time in Pedowood,” and put up posters that said “The Oscars Have No Hart” after comedian Kevin Hart stepped down from hosting the annual awards show after old, anti-gay tweets surfaced.

It’s not clear at this time, however, who is responsible for the Trump letters.

