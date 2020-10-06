Advertisement

‘It’s been crazy,’ local middle school teacher says of new school year

Cesar Chavez Middle School and the rest of the Waco ISD's schools are offering online tutorials to help students keep up with classes, even as they study from home.
Cesar Chavez Middle School and the rest of the Waco ISD's schools are offering online tutorials to help students keep up with classes, even as they study from home.(Drake Lawson)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A month into a new school year like no other, Charly Maxcy, who teaches eighth grade math at Waco’s Cesar Chavez Middle School, is adapting to connecting with students both in the classroom and online.

“It’s been crazy to say the least,” she says.

“I think it’s good we are giving them the opportunity to decide where they want to learn,” she says.

“We want them to feel like they can keep themselves and their family safe.”

Maxcy says it has gone well, so far.

“Considering everything we are going through this has been pretty good,” she said.

The school’s principal, Alonzo McAdoo, says one key to the success has been making software easier to understand.

“When we looked at last spring it wasn’t user friendly in our opinion,” McAdoo said.

“We had to make it user friendly so that our students and parents could easily access it,” he said, creating a more uniform look to online classes and establishing a simpler set of rules.

“We believe that remote learning is going to improve,” McAdoo said.

“It’s going to refine itself and get better,” he says.

In fact, he says, remote learning may not go away when the pandemic eventually fades.

“When we started this year, we asked ‘can students K-12 be able to learn remotely?’” he said.

“We knew it worked in college but now after this the answer is yes,” he said.

“There is a need there when it comes to remote learning and I believe it is something we have to plan on.”

Cesar Chavez and the rest of the district’s schools are offering online tutorials to help students keep up with classes, even as they study from home.

