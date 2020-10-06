Men order Chinese takeout, wait for ATM to explode

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - There are people who drop by a Chinese takeout to grab a meal.

But police in Philadelphia say three guys popped into a Chinese takeout joint in Philadelphia to grab some money.

The money in question was to have come from an ATM, a machine police say the men tried to blow up.

They say the three ordered food and while waiting, set off an explosive to blow the ATM open and give them access to the cash inside.

Authorities say the explosion damaged the machine, but not enough for the thieves to get at its cash box.

Police say the men fled empty handed.

