Mother, boyfriend charged after Houston girl disappeared, turned up dead in bayou

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Houston on Tuesday announced the arrest of the Sahara Ervin, 20, and her boyfriend, Travion Thompson, 21, in connection to the disappearance and death of Ervin’s daughter, Maliyah Bass, 2.

Police said Ervin and Thompson are in custody and charged with injury to a child and tampering with evidence for “their roles in the August killing of Ervin’s baby daughter.”

In late August, Houston police said a jogger spotted Bass' body in a bayou.

A day before, the girl had been the subject of a regional Amber Alert.

Maliyah was last seen at her family’s apartment complex playground.

The mother said she left the girl alone for a few moments, and when she returned, the girl had disappeared.

