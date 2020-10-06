Motorcyclist injured in collision with car dies at local hospital

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcyclist injured in a collision with a car Monday night in Waco died at a local hospital, police said Tuesday.

The 28-year-old man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was riding east in the 2700 block of West Lake Shore Drive when his motorcycle collided with a Kia sedan whose driver was turning left off of Lake Shore into an apartment complex, Officer Garen Bynum said Tuesday.

“Both parties involved were transported to a local hospital but the driver of the motorcycle did not survive his injuries,” he said.

The crash is under investigation.

