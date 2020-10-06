Netflix announces premiere date for ‘Selena: The Series,' releases trailer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new drama based on the life of Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 4.

Netflix says “Selena: The Series” will focus on the Mexican-American Tejano singer as she “comes of age and realizes her dreams.”

The drama will also delve into the tough choices made by the Quintanilla Family, of Corpus Christi, Texas, “to hold on to love and music."

For more previews of the Netflix series about the “Queen of Tejano Music," visit its Instagram page @selenanetflix

You can watch the trailer for Selena: The Series here, enjoy!

