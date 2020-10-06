Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker named CMA Awards co-hosts

(AP) -NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Reba McEntire says Darius Rucker plans to change outfits six or seven times when they host the Country Music Association Awards together, so she will go for eight.

It will be McEntire’s fifth time hosting, and Rucker’s first.

Rucker says one of the cool things about hosting with McEntire is either one of them can be the straight man or the one who delivers the joke.

McEntire says they plan on keeping things “upbeat and light” because the world needs entertainment right now.

The CMA Awards will be shown live from Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 11 on ABC.

