Stocks jump on stimulus hopes, Trump’s hospital departure

Stocks closed broadly higher Monday as hopes for economic aid from Washington helped Wall Street recover its losses from its initial, fearful reaction after learning that President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks closed broadly higher Monday as hopes for economic aid from Washington helped Wall Street recover its losses from its initial, fearful reaction after learning that President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.8%, and the gains were widespread. Energy and technology stocks had some of the biggest gains.

Treasury yields, stocks overseas and oil all rose after Mr. Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi both noted the importance over the weekend of additional support for the economy.

Mr. Trump also tweeted that he’ll leave the hospital later Monday, though his condition remains clouded in uncertainty.

