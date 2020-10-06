Summer-feel Returning - Especially This Weekend

We’ve really been enjoying some nice weather lately in Central Texas, but we are going to notice some minor changes for the rest of the week, all thanks to Hurricane Delta. Delta should stay far enough away (to our east) from Central Texas to have very little impact, but Delta will be close enough to boost temperatures, bring us a small chance for rain, and pump in a little more humidity.

Tonight will be cool, but not as cool as the past few mornings have been -- we get down to around 60° heading into Wednesday morning. Tomorrow will be a sunny, and warm day. We will have a light wind out of the southeast and that will help to build a few more clouds. Humidity won’t be unbearable by any means, but you’ll notice a little bit more of it. We will likely see even a few more clouds around on Thursday as Delta gets closer and any rain chances that are there for Thursday should stay to our south and to the east. We expect Thursday to be dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Delta will likely make landfall somewhere in Louisiana Friday which puts us on the west and drier side of the storm. That said, we might be close enough to squeeze out a little rain for our eastern counties on Friday. The chance for rain is about 30% with rain totals about .10″ or less.

Over the weekend, rain chances go away and temperatures rise...into the 90s! I was hoping we were done seeing those 90s, but not just yet. We’ve got the 90s around for Saturday and Sunday, but thankfully our next front comes early next week and knocks us back into the 80s for all of next week. The way it looks now, after that front we should see another dry week in Central Texas.

