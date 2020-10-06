Advertisement

Teens in stolen car led local officer on chase that ended in crash

Allen Knight, 17, of Killeen, remained in the Coryell County Jail Tuesday.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Two teenagers, one a minor, are facing a list of charges after leading a Copperas Cove police officer on a chase that ended when the stolen car in which they were riding hit a utility pole.

Allen Knight, 17, of Killeen, remained in the Coryell County Jail Tuesday charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful carrying weapons, evading arrest or detention, duty on striking structure, fixture, or highway landscaping over $200, and possession of marijuana under two ounces.

His bonds total $102,000, according to online records.

His 14-year-old companion, a Temple resident, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful carrying weapons, burglary of vehicles, evading arrest or detention, and possession of marijuana under two ounces, police said Tuesday.

His name was not released because of his age.

The pursuit started after a Copperas Cove officer spotted two teens dressed in dark clothing standing near two parked vehicles at around 5 a.m. on Oct. 3 while on patrol in the 1100 block of Stewart Street.

As the officer stopped to check out the teens, the two got into a red sedan and sped off, police said.

The pursuit ended when the car slammed into a utility pole on Ogletree Pass, police said.

The teens ran, but officers caught them, police said.

The car had been stolen from Morgan’s Point Resort, police said.

Additional charges are possible.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Copperas Cove Police Department at (254) 547-8222 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 547-1111.

