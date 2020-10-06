Temple: “Amy’s House” built in honor of organ donor

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The parents of a Central Texas organ donor have honored her memory by creating a home for transplant patients and their families.

Margaret and John Henderson lost their daughter, Amy Henderson-Firth to a brain hemorrhage in 2012, but the path to building a home for transplant patients has been a long time coming.

“It transcends the grief,” her mother said.

"I think she would approve of this whole heartedly. It’s helped both of us and I think being more involved in this makes our spirits more comfortable with it.

Upon her death, Amy was able to donate her organs and parts of her skin to almost 70 people. Her parents say her kindness was the launching point for giving more.

“Amy’s lung recipient contacted us and told us of her gratitude,” Margaret said.

“It touched us enough that we decided to devote ourselves to helping transplant patients.”

In 2015, they bought a travel trailer and worked with Baylor Scott & White in Temple to house at least one transplant donor and their family.

Over time, they received multiple grants and funding from organizations and the Central Texas community to build a home of their own, housing up to eight families.

John says he’s proud that Amy’s giving heart paved the way for everyone to give back.

“She’s certainly a great inspiration for us,” he said.

“You can see the result of that inspiration here.”

From a travel trailer to a beautiful home and heartbreak to opportunity, John and Margaret hope that they’ve made their daughter proud.

“Out of tragedy can come opportunity,” he said.

“We’re proud that this will bear her name and be part of her legacy. She has legacy in her children and being a Baylor grad, but I think this is her greatest accomplishment,” she said.

Amy’s house is expected to open later this month.

No official date has been announced.

Anyone interested in more information can visit Trio Central Texas' website.

