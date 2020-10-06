Texas Pizza Hut employee chases robbers away with pizza cutter

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A brave Pizza hut employee scared away three men trying to rob the restaurant late at night.

Police released the video on Tuesday and asked people to help identify the three suspects, one armed with pry bar.

One of the suspects forced employees to the ground while the others attempted to open the register with the pry bar.

The tables were immediately turned as one employees grabbed a pizza cutter from the ground and chased the suspects out of the business.

The three men quickly departed the Pizza Hut without any money.

Any information about this case is encouraged to be given to, Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips online.

