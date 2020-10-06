Advertisement

Texas police officer charged with murder in fatal store shooting

Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WOLFE CITY, Texas (AP) - A white police officer has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black man following a reported disturbance at a convenience store in a small East Texas town.

The Texas Rangers say Jonathan Price was walking away from Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas when Lucas opened fire Saturday night, killing Price.

The 22-year-old police officer was booked Monday into the Hunt County Jail.

Bail was set at $1 million.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Lucas had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Family and friends of Price, who was 31, said Monday that the one-time college football player was intervening in a domestic disturbance when he was shot.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

