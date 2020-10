BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed the lives of three more Bell County residents, a Temple man in his 30s, a Temple woman in her 60s and a Killeen man in his 50s, the Bell County Public Health District announced Tuesday afternoon.

The deaths increased the virus' toll in the county to 87, according to local data.

State data show 89 deaths.

